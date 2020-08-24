Khairuddin brought in RM82b investments from visit to Turkey? He should be PM, Kok says

In a statement, Terersa Kok chided Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim for saying in Parliament today that the disgraced minister’s visit to Turkey was to save the country and he brought in RM82 billion in investments. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Seputeh MP Teresa Kok says Ministry of Plantation, Industries and Commodities’ (MPIC) Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali should be prime minister if he can bring in RM82 billion worth of investments after a three-day visit to Turkey.

In a statement, Kok chided Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim for saying in Parliament today that the disgraced minister’s visit to Turkey was to save the country and he brought in RM82 billion in investments.

“Does Azeez know the value of RM82 billion?? The total export revenue generated by the commodities sector under the MPIC in 2019 was RM114.2 billion, out of which palm oil sector contributes RM59 billion, rubber sector contributes RM28.1 billion.

“It is impossible for a minister who went to Turkey for a private trip for a few days and brought in RM82 billion investment, especially during the MCO period,” she said.

Kok however added that during the afternoon session in Dewan Rakyat, Azeez corrected himself stating that Khairuddin had brought in RM82 billion during his six-month tenure as minister.

She however called this a lie, asking Azeez to provide proof that the minister did indeed bring in the amount he mentioned.

“If Azeez can prove that Khairuddin has brought in RM82 billion during his private trip to Turkey or during his five months tenure as cabinet minister, I would like to propose Khairuddin to be made the prime minister of Malaysia as his performance has outshined all other cabinet ministers, and even more outstanding than Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” Kok said.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin called for an investigation and action against Khairuddin for breaching Covid-19 quarantine regulations.