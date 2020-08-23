Slim polls: BN candidate urges voters to return home, cast ballot on Aug 29

Barisan Nasional candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz arrives at the nomination centre in Tanjung Malim August 15, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 23 — Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz has called on Slim voters living outside the state constituency to return home and fulfil their responsibility in the by-election next Saturday.

He said over 3,000 voters have been identified, particularly youths who live outside the constituency.

“We have contacted them and asked them to come back and support BN,” he told Bernama at the MIC operations room at Pekan Trolak here, today.

The Slim state by-election will see a three-cornered contest between Mohd Zaidi, 43, and two Independent candidates, S. Santhasekaran, 44, and Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38. A total of 23,094 voters are eligible to vote in the by-election.

The by-election is being held following the death of the constituency incumbent for four terms, Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, from BN, due to a heart attack on July 15.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zaidi once again voiced out his commitment to champion the constituents regardless of race if he wins the mandate of the people.

“After nine days of campaigning and getting to know the community, including the Chinese and Indian (community), I am confident will be able to help with their problems if given the mandate,” he said. — Bernama