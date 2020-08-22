Taman Tunku Park in Seberang Perai faces closure if visitors fail to comply with Covid-19 SOP, mayor warns

People keeping their distance from each other outside Giant Hypermarket during the movement control order (MCO) in Shah Alam April 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

BUTTERWORTH, Aug 22 — The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) has warned visitors of the Taman Tunku recreational park in Seberang Jaya here to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) if they don’t want the park to be closed to the public.

Seberang Perai mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud said the warning was issued as there were still some people who refused to cooperate in ensuring SOP compliance when they came to the park.

“We will give it a week. If visitors are still not cooperating, then we will close down park,” he told reporters here today after checking the disinfection process at Block A5 of the Tuna flat in Seberang Jaya where a Covid-19 case was detected recently.

Rozali also reminded the Tuna flat residents to strictly abide by the SOP and maintain the cleanliness of their area to avoid other problems such as dengue and Chikungunya.

Meanwhile, State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said a disinfection process is being carried out once a day in all public facilities and affected housing areas following the recent Covid-19 case.

He said over the past two weeks, the local authorities have conducted 2,080 disinfection processes in 160 public facilities. — Bernama