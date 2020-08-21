Will Covid-19 vaccine be compulsory? Health minister says Malaysia will take cue from WHO

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba says Malaysia will adopt the World Health Organisation’s recommendations for the country’s eventual Covid-19 vaccine rollout. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Malaysia will adopt the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommendations for the country’s eventual Covid-19 vaccine rollout, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said.

He was responding to Malay Mail’s question on whether a Covid-19 vaccine will be made mandatory once readily available.

“The vaccine will be given according to recommendations made by WHO, “ Dr Adham said when contacted.

However, Dr Adham said that the government has not yet decided if it would make vaccinations — for Covid-19 or other diseases — mandatory.

Malaysia has seen a growing anti-vaccination movement that has led to the re-emergence of diseases previously thought eradicated here, such as polio.

“On mandatory vaccination, a special committee will be conducting a review session with stakeholders,” he said, adding that the government was now using an educational approach to vaccines.

