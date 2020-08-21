Search and rescue operation activated for missing sailor in Selangor waters

Selangor MMEA director Maritime Captain Mohammad Rosli Kassim said the MMEA has mobilised its Penggalang 31 vessel and AS365N3 Dauphin helicopter to the search area, assisted by the Marine Police Force PC32 and Royal Malaysian Navy’s boat RHIB3. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 21 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has launched a search and rescue (SAR) operation for a missing foreign cargo ship crew member who fell into the sea in Selangor waters, yesterday.

Selangor MMEA director Maritime Captain Mohammad Rosli Kassim said the Chinese national, Yang Kai Kai, 29, was reported missing at about 8.30pm while the ship was passing through the Straits of Malacca from Hong Kong en route to Brazil.

“The victim was confirmed to have fallen into the sea by the ship captain. He was suspected of not wearing a life jacket and ‘disappeared’ at 17.2 nautical miles south-west of Pulau Ketam.

“A SAR operation was activated at 9.30pm, immediately after receiving information on the victim’s disappearance from the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) Johor Bahru,” he said in a statement today.

Mohammad Rosli said the MMEA has mobilised its Penggalang 31 vessel and AS365N3 Dauphin helicopter to the search area, assisted by the Marine Police Force PC32 and Royal Malaysian Navy’s boat RHIB3.

He said the SAR operation covers four sectors involving 182-square nautical miles from One Fathom Bank (OFB) waters to Beting Angsa in Selangor waters. — Bernama