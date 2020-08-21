High Court dismisses Sabah assemblymen’s dissolution suit against governor

Tan Sri Musa Aman (centre) addresses media personnel during a press conference at his home in Kota Kinabalu July 29, 2020.

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 21 — The High Court here today dismissed a suit against the Sabah Legislative Assembly dissolution by former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman and 32 assemblymen.

In dismissing the application for leave, Judicial Commissioner Leonard David Shim said that the Sabah governor has discretionary power to dissolve the State Assembly.

“The court found the TYT’s decision to dissolve the State Assembly non justiciable. He took great care in delivering the grounds for judgment and said the first and second respondent acted within the State Constitution,” said state Attorney General Brenndon Keith Soh.

“There is nothing to suggest there was a breach in making the decision.”

MORE TO COME