Workers are pictured at their respective stations at a factory in Batu Maung. — File picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 ― Close to half of the manufacturers polled in an industry survey will have released as many as three in 10 workers by December in a bid to mitigate the fallout from Covid-19.

As of July, 17 per cent of respondents have already reduced their headcount by between 10 and 30 per cent.

The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers said another 25 per cent of respondents in their survey expect to retrench up to a third of their staff by year-end.

MORE TO COME