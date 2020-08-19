Covid-19: Health Ministry declares end of Hyde Park cluster in Klang

Health D-G Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the cluster involved isolated import cases on a ship. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 ― Another Covid-19 cluster, the Hyde Park Cluster in Klang, Selangor has officially ended yesterday.

Director-general of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the cluster involved isolated import cases on a ship.

This cluster reported four positive Covid-19 cases, all of which were not Malaysian citizens and no deaths were reported.

“The latest including this makes it a total of 79 clusters that have ended,” he said in a tweet.

On July 22, he was reported to have said that the Ministry of Health (MOH) detected the cluster on a ship in Port Klang, involving a Russian crew member (8769th case) who had a history of travel to Egypt and India.

He said the cluster was identified following the Covid-19 screening undergone by the ship's crew before returning to their country of origin. ― Bernama