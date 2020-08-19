Covid-19 clusters: Tawar cases in Kedah and Penang now number 55, Sala totals 11

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today announced four new infections in Kedah and four more in Penang, all linked to the Tawar cluster. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The Covid-19 infections that gave rise to the Tawar cluster first detected in Kedah has since spread beyond the northern state to total 55 cases, the Health Ministry said today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced four new infections in Kedah and four more in Penang, all linked to the Tawar cluster.

“As of 12pm today, 1,910 people have been screened in relation to this cluster. These include 1,560 in Kedah, with 44 testing positive, 1,173 testing negative, and 343 still awaiting their test results,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

In Penang, he said 341 people were screened, with 11 found positive, 316 testing negative, and 14 still awaiting their test results.

In Perak, all nine individuals screened last Monday were found negative.

Dr Noor Hisham said three new infections were reported for the Sala cluster today. The total number of cases in this cluster is now 11.

“As of 12pm today, 668 people have been screened. These include 662 in Kedah, in which 11 tested positive, 494 tested negative, and 157 are still awaiting their test results. In Penang, six individuals were screened, all of whom tested negative,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said active case detection and close-contract tracing for both clusters is still ongoing.

The director-general also advised members of the public who will be observing Awal Muharram, the Islamic new year, tomorrow to plan their recreational activities carefully.

“Many may be planning to go back to their hometowns to visit friends and relatives, which includes crossing state borders.

“Nonetheless, the ministry urges the public to remain compliant in adhering to the standard operating procedures and practising the new normal in all their activities. Avoid attending or holding any large-scale gatherings during this festive period,” he said.

MORE TO COME