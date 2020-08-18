Slim by-election: Surprise could be on the cards, says independent cancidate Amir Khusyairi

(From left) Barisan Nasional’s Mohd Zaidi Aziz, Pejuang’s Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi and Independent candidate Santharasekaran Subramanian at the nomination centre in Tanjung Malim August 15, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 18 ― A surprise could be on the cards for the Slim state by-election, a Barisan Nasional’s (BN) stronghold, according to independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi.

The 38-year old lawyer said that based on feedback from the ground, voters are prepared to change and more likely to vote based on the candidate’s credibility.

“For example, at Felda settlement, Malay voters are viewed to be more inclined towards their incumbent elected representative (from BN). However, during our walkabouts, we were a little surprised based on their reception.

“What I can see is that the voters are keen to see changes and they will vote based on the credibility of the candidates,” he told reporters after his walkabout around Pekan Slim River, here today.

Amir Khusyairi, of the yet-to-be registered Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang) also believed that he will gain votes from members of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) who support former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Slim state seat has been left vacant following the death of its four-term assemblyman from BN, the late Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, who died of a heart attack on July 15.

The Slim state by-election on August 29 will witness Amir Khusyairi contesting in a three-cornered fight with BN's Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, and another independent candidate, S. Santhasekaran, 44. ― Bernama