Ismail Sabri: Returnees at quarantine centres may have food sent in

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― Returnees undergoing their mandatory 14-days quarantine at designated centres nationwide are now allowed to place food delivery orders, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

However, Ismail Sabri said they must indemnify the Health Ministry and the government against liability if they get food poisoning as a result.

“We understand some of those quarantined have made a request to allow food deliveries from the outside, such as fast food.

“In the past the government disallowed this but this has been approved by the Special Meeting of Ministers on the movement control order (MCO) held just now.

“We understand that these people are kept to their hotel rooms for 14 days so we have now agreed to allow outside food deliveries but they must sign a waiver that they would be responsible for any sickness caused by the food and the government will not be held accountable,” he said in a press briefing here.

Ismail Sabri explained that the restriction imposed in the past was due to the Health Ministry’s concern over possible food poisoning from outside food deliveries.

On a separate matter, Ismail Sabri said Malaysians wanting to return home are encouraged to provide their details to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) in a soon-to-be developed portal to process information for the purpose of registration.

Said details include their flight details, date of arrival and choice of quarantine station.