Covid-19: Malaysia records 12 new cases including for Tawar, Sala clusters

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Malaysia today has 12 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 including some belonging to the Tawar and Sala clusters, while a total of 17 recoveries were recorded today, the Health Ministry said.

With the addition of the 12 cases and the 17 recoveries today, Malaysia has a total cumulative tally of 9,212 cases, with 96.4 per cent or 8,876 cases having already fully recovered, while 211 cases are still under treatment and the cumulative death toll remaining at 125 cases with no new deaths reported today.

Out of the 211 cases still being treated, eight of the patients are in intensive care units with two of them requiring respiratory support.

Of the 12 new Covid-19 cases recorded today in the country, two are imported cases recorded in Kuala Lumpur involving two foreigners who had respectively returned from Syria and the Philippines and were infected abroad, while the remaining 10 cases are local transmissions of the disease and involved Malaysians.

According to the Health Ministry, the 10 locally-transmitted cases detected today are one patient in Hospital Sungai Buloh, Selangor through screening of cases with symptoms, a total of seven cases for the Tawar cluster in Kedah and Penang, as well as two cases in Kedah under the Sala cluster.

