Chief Justice Tengku Maimun, UiTM’s Dr Arshad Ayub head Agong’s honours list

Chief Justice of Malaysia Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya January 10, 2020. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) pro-chancellor Tan Sri Dr Arshad Ayub head the list of 829 recipients of the 2020 Federal Awards in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s birthday.

Tengku Maimun and Arshad will be bestowed the Seri Setia Mahkota (SSM) award, which carries the title ‘Tun’ at the investiture today (Aug 17) at Istana Melawati in Putrajaya.

The honours are being conferred in conjunction with His Majesty’s birthday on June 8. The investiture ceremony was moved to this month due to the Covid-19 pandemic that forced the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

Tengku Maimun and Arshad will be among 31 individuals who will receive awards, honours and medals at the ceremony (first day).

Four more leading national figures will receive the Panglima Mangku Negara (PMN) that carries the title ‘Tan Sri’.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador is pictured at the Royal Malaysia Police College Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

They are Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali, Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun, Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Twelve other people will receive the Darjah Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM) which also carries the title “Tan Sri”, 29 will receive the Darjah Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN) while five more will receive the Darjah Panglima Setia Diraja (PSD), both of which carry the title “Datuk”.

Health director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 21, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

The recipients of PSM are Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Court of Appeal president Datuk Rohana Yusuf, Public Service Department director-general Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman, Army chief General Datuk Zamrose Mohd Zain, Air Force Chief General Datuk Seri Ackbal Abdul Samad, former Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor and Olympic Council of Malaysia president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria.

The other recipients of the award are Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) chairman Datuk Ahmad Nizam Salleh, Lotus Corporation Berhad chief executive officer Datuk R. Doraisingam, Sunway Group Berhad president Datuk Chew Chee Kin, Platinum Victory Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Seri Gan Yu Chai and SENA Group of Companies founder and managing director Datuk Tan Boon Hock, who is also Optimax Holding Berhad founder and director.

Recipients of the PJN included Auditor-General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob, Education director-general Dr Habibah Abdul Rahim, Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong and Court of Appeal judge Ravinthran N. Paramaguru.

The other recipients are National Security Council director-general Mohd Rabin Basir, International Trade and Industry Ministry secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali, Kelantan State secretary Datuk Nazran Muhammad, Sarawak State secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion and Education Ministry former secretary-general Datuk Dr Mohd Gazali Abas.

Others are Royal Malaysian Navy Western Fleet Commander Vice-Admiral Datuk Aris Adi Tan Abdullah, Joint Forces Commander Lt Gen Datuk Suhaimi Mohd Zuki, Army Western Field Commander Lt Gen Datuk Mohd Nazir Mami and National Defence Study Centre president Vice-Admiral Datuk N. Ganesh.

Also receiving the PJN are Malaysian Armed Forces Health Service director-general Lt Gen Pahlawan Dr Md Amin Muslan, Army deputy chief Lt Gen Datuk Hasagaya Abdullah and Royal Malaysian Air Force deputy chief Lt Gen Datuk Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan.

Four high-ranking Bukit Aman officers are also to be awarded the PJN, namely Special Branch director Commissioner Datuk Mohamed Farid Abu Hassan, Management Department director Commissioner Datuk Abd Rahim Jaafar, Criminal Investigations Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed and Integrity and Standard Compliance Department director Commissioner Datuk Zamri Yahya.

Other recipients are CRSC Holdings Berhad vice-chairman Datuk Mohamed Salleh Bajuri, Tekun Nasional Board Trustee member Wan Mohd Shaharir bin Wan Abd Jalil, SIRIM Berhad president & Group chief executive Prof Ir Dr Ahmad Fadzil Mohamad Hani, Low Yat Group executive director Low Gee Teong.

Zanariah Hussein, Kuala Lumpur Hospital Emergency and Trauma Department head Dr Mahathar Abd Wahab and Malaysian Armed Forces Manpower Branch director Brigadier General Suriakala Suriabagavan.

A total of 27 individuals will also receive the Johan Mangku Negara (JMN) award, among them being Welfare Department director-general Zulkifli Ismail, Chemistry Department director-general Mohamed Zaini Abdul Rahman and Malaysian Space Agency director-general Azlikamil Napiah.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health’s Disease Control Division director Dr Norhayati Rusli, who is among the ministry’s ‘generals’ in the fight against Covid-19, will receive the Johan Setia Mahkota (JSM) award together with 37 other individuals.

Among those in the list of 147 recipients of the Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMN) award will be Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) TV Programme Division director Lokman Muda.

Media Prima newscaster and broadcast journalist Pang Chinn Fei and TV personality Terrence Joseph Dass are in the list of 182 recipients of the Ahli Mangku Negara (AMN) award.

This year will also see 11 individuals receiving the Bintang Kesatria Setia Diraja (KSD) award, 328 the Pingat Pangkuan Negara (PPN) award and 44 the Pingat Bentara Setia Diraja (BSD) award. — Bernama