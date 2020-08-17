Accolades pour in as Dr Noor Hisham made Tan Sri

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (right) confers the Darjah Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM) on Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at Istana Melawati August 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Malaysians took to social media today to congratulate Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah who was conferred the Darjah Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM) award that carries the title of “Tan Sri”.

Dr Noor Hisham was one of 12 people who received the award in conjunction with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah official birthday.

Among those who offered their congratulations to Dr Noor Hisham were former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, former Sabah tourism minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, and Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil

“Tahniah Tan Sri @DGHisham! You are a true Malaysian Hero. May Allah bless you always,” Syed Saddiq said on Twitter.

Dr Noor Hisham’s receipt of the award made the term “Tan Sri” the highest trending topic on Twitter at the moment, based mostly on congratulatory messages to him.

The Health director-general rose to prominence after he became the face of Malaysia’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He led months of daily briefings on Covid-19 developments that were only scaled back after the country entered the recovery movement order (RMCO) period.

Other notable awardees today include Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) pro-chancellor Tan Sri Dr Arshad Ayub who received the Darjah Seri Setia Mahkota (SSM) honour that carried with it the title of “Tun”.