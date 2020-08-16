4.57 million National Education Savings Scheme accounts opened as of June 30, says minister

Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad poses for a photo at her office in Putrajaya March 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — A total of 4.57 million National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) accounts have been opened with deposits amounting to RM6.57 billion as of June 30, 2020, Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad said.

Noraini said since SSPN was created by the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) in 2004, response from the community had been very encouraging.

She said total SSPN deposits received for the first half of this year continued to increase to RM682.02 million compared to RM425 million in the corresponding period last year.

“PTPTN is now not only known as an institution providing financing for higher education, but also, as a savings institution for future survival,” she said in a statement via her Facebook page today.

She said PTPTN’s proactive efforts in transforming the minds of the community to save for educational needs, is a noble effort and should be welcomed by all walks of life.

“It is my hope that PTPTN through SSPN will continue to be the preferred choice among parents when they plan for their children’s education.

“I am confident this can be achieved because going by its track record for the first half of this year, profits and deposits have continued to increase,” she said.

Noraini also thanked SSPN depositors for their continued trust and support in SSPN, despite the current challenging situation.

She called on all parties to get into the habit of saving for the future as this is an important step to ensure that their children’s education is guaranteed. — Bernama