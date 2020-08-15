Penang Adventist Hospital to close for two days for disinfection after one patient tests positive for Covid-19

The notice posted by Penang Adventist Hospital on its official Facebook page. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Penang Adventist Hospital

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 15 — The Penang Adventist Hospital will be closed for two days beginning today for cleaning and disinfection purposes after one of its patients tested positive for Covid-19.

Only the accident and emergency department will operate as usual, the hospital said in a statement today.

“This is to ensure the safety of all our employees, patients and visitors,” it added.

A 56-year-old woman, who was admitted to the hospital on August 7 for an infected leg wound, was identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 patient who tested positive in Kedah on August 12.

The local woman was then transferred to the Penang General Hospital, where she tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Seberang Perai Utara District Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor has today denied a message, which has gone viral on WhatsApp and Facebook since yesterday, that one of its personnel, with the rank of corporal, and his family members were infected with Covid-19.

He said the 39-year-old and his family had tested negative twice since returning from their hometown in Kedah which was under the Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO).

He warned that police were actively tracing those responsible for spreading the fake news.

In another development, the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has taken several initiatives effective today after a positive Covid-19 case was reported in the Teluk Kumbar area yesterday.

It said in a statement that the initiatives involved the area from the border of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Batu, Jalan Teluk Kumbar until the Puspakom traffic light junction, Kampung Tengah as well as areas in Gertak Sanggul.

Among the initiatives were no dine-ins at any eateries and the closure of night markets in Bandar Teluk Kumbar (on Tuesday) and Sungai Batu (on Thursday) as well as the playgrounds in Taman Poket Teluk Kumbar and Tanah Lapang Pasar Belanda. — Bernama