Pahang logging project: Three nabbed for alleged RM3m bribery

— Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Three individuals have been detained on suspicion of giving and accepting bribes amounting to RM3 million in relation to a logging project worth more than RM27 million in Pahang, five years ago.

The suspects aged between 39 and 73 were arrested after they were called to give their statements at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya, yesterday.

According to a source, one of the suspects was a former board member while the other two former company directors.

“The case is related to a logging project take-over in one of the districts in Pahang involving a 6,591.67-acre area in 2015.

“The case is being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009,” he told Bernama today.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, when contacted, confirmed the arrests. — Bernama