Nomination for Slim by-election set to commence tomorrow

BN on Wednesday announced the acting Tanjung Malim Umno chief Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, as a candidate to defend the state seat. — Bernama pic

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 14 — The Slim state by-election is set to commence tomorrow with the nomination process at Dewan Sri Tanjung, Tanjung Malim District Council here.

The nomination process will start at 9 am with prospective candidates are given an hour until 10 am to submit the nomination form, before Returning Officer Shamsul Ridzuan Idris announces the names of contesting candidates.

As the country is currently placed under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, only the candidates, a proposer and a supporter are allowed to enter the nomination centre.

According to a statement issued by the Election Commission (EC), supporters of political parties are prohibited from assembling at the nomination centre and any gathering activities are also disallowed during the nomination day.

This by-election is the second held during the implementation of RMCO, after the Chini by-election on July 4. It is also the 12th by-election held after GE14.

The guidelines used during the Chini state by-election will be used in the Slim by-election with some improvements to curb the spread of Covid-19, including party operations rooms as well as by-elections rooms which have been permitted to open during the by-election and on polling day, subject to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the EC.

Barisan Nasional (BN) on Wednesday announced the acting Tanjung Malim Umno chief Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, as a candidate to defend the state seat, while lawyer, Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38, was named as a candidate representing supporters of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Amir Khusyairi, however, will contest on an Independent ticket as Dr Mahathir’s new party, Pejuang, has yet to be registered. Voting is set for Aug 29.

The Slim by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib on July 15.

In GE14, the late Mohd Khusairi, from BN, won with a majority of 2,183 votes defeating Bersatu candidate contesting on a PKR ticket, Mohd Amran Ibrahim and PAS candidate, Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal.

Perak has 59 state seats and out of that number, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) has 32 seats comprising Umno-led BN (25), Bersatu (four), PAS (three) while the opposition bloc consists of DAP (16), Amanah (five), PKR (three) and Gerakan (one).

Independent has two seats supporting the state PN government.

Slim has 23,094 registered voters comprising 22,815 normal voters, 277 police early voters as well as two absentee voters overseas. — Bernama