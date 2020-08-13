SDMC: No quarantine for civil servants, business people travelling to Sarawak on official duty

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee said civil servants and business individuals travelling from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan through the Kuching International Airport will only be required to show their QR Code exemption or official duty directive letters upon arrival. ― Picture via Google Street View

KUCHING, Aug 13 ― Civil servants and business individuals travelling from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan through the Kuching International Airport will only be required to show their QR Code exemption or official duty directive letters upon arrival effective from today until August 31.

In announcing the decision today, the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said they would also be required to fill up the electronic health declaration form (e-HDF) and undergo compulsory swab test, but they would not be required to wear wristbands or be quarantined.

“For civil servants and business individuals who frequently travel from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Labuan to Sarawak and back, their samples will be taken once every two weeks,” it said in a statement, adding that no swab test was required for those travelling on official business of not more than two days.

“Civil servants and business individuals on holiday will be quarantined (either) at home or hotel and have their samples taken.”

Although a similar exemption has been given to civil servants and business individuals travelling through airports in Sibu, Bintulu and Miri, they are however required to undergo Covid-19 tests at government health clinics nearest to them the day after their arrival.

Sarawak entered its second day of being a green zone, with no new positive cases reported today. ― Bernama