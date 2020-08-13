PM Muhyiddin to chair new council aimed at empowering Bumiputeras

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has announced a new council to address Bumiputera socio-economic issues including improving the economy and tackling the unemployment rate.

He said the council, Bumiputera Prosperity Council or Majlis Kemakmuran Bumiputera, will have Teraju (Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit) as a main unit to coordinate existing agencies and government-linked companies that assist the Bumiputera community.

“Understanding the worsening economy and increasing unemployment rate among the Bumiputera, the government has decided to set up a Bumiputera Prosperity Council to address socio-economic aspects faced by the Bumiputera.

“I myself will chair the council that will focus on expediting efforts to empower the Bumiputera,” he told the Parliament today during Ministers’ Question Time.

