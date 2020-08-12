IGP: Decision on personnel reshuffle after completion of probe into police involvement in Sungai Buloh gambling protection racket

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference at the Bukit Aman police headquarters July 10,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Any action, including an internal reshuffle involving the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters (IPD) will only be decided after the probe into the gambling case in the district is completed, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said the top leadership of the Royal Malaysia Police needed to be fair and first investigate the alleged misconduct of officers and policemen of the Sungai Buloh IPD regarding the gambling issue.

“Investigations have been conducted by Bukit Aman's Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) from the very beginning, before this matter became viral and so far no policeman has been arrested.

“Once the investigation is completed, the police will decide what action to take, give us some time and I assure you the case will not be delayed,” he told reporters after attending the handing over of duties ceremony of the director of the Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department at the Senior Officers Mess in Bukit Aman, here.

Abdul Hamid said this when asked to comment on whether there will be a reshuffle at the Sungai Buloh IPD after the allegations of officers and policemen protecting illegal gambling premises.

Meanwhile, he said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director, Datuk Huzir Mohamed had been instructed to obtain reports of gambling activities throughout the country.

“The police will not compromise with gambling activities, not only in Sungai Buloh but in any part of the country,” he said.

In the meantime, if people faced obstacles in getting their information on crimes through, Abdul Hamid advised the public to relay the information directly to Bukit Aman

“I encourage any method used to convey information on criminal incidents,” he said.

Following that, Abdul Hamid also warned his officers and personnel not to disclose any information about whistleblowers if they (the people) report any criminal activity.

“If I find out that there are officers or policemen who have revealed the identity of the informant, I will take action under the Penal Code directly,” he said.

In a similar development, he explained that the allegation that Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar did not take action following gambling activities in the district was not true.

“The Sungai Buloh district police chief has taken action and social media allegations that she denied the existence of gambling activities in Sungai Buloh is not true,” he said.

Recently, two video clips posted live on Hot Burger Malaysia’s Facebook page had gone viral and had also been shared on 42-year-old Mohd Asri Hamid’s account under the name of ‘Asri Janggut’, who claimed that the authorities did not take any action against gambling activities in Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh, besides revealing the gambling locations.

Earlier, Bernama reported that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had arrested four Shah Alam City Council enforcement officers on suspicion of accepting bribes to protect business premises conducting unlicensed business activities in Sungai Buloh, near here. — Bernama