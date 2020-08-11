Ismail Sabri: 230 arrested for violating RMCO rules yesterday

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said of the 230 individuals detained, 13 were remanded, while two were allowed police bail. The remaining 215 were issued compounds. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — A total of 230 individuals were detained by the authorities yesterday for violating recovery movement control order (RMCO) regulations, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The senior minister said of that figure, 13 were remanded, while two were allowed police bail. The remaining 215 were issued compounds.

“Among the violations were nightclub and pub activities (22), crowded places where physical distancing cannot be practised (128), premises open beyond set operating hours (1), violation of standard operating procedures (49), violation of home quarantine procedures (2), as well as not wearing face masks (26),” said Ismail Sabri in his daily Covid-19 security statement today.

MORE TO COME