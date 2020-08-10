Student attendance drops below 50pc in Perlis following Covid-19 outbreak

According to Roziena, closure of schools near Temco areas would only go ahead after receiving approval from the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health (MOH). — Bernama pic

KANGAR, Aug 10 — Student attendance in Perlis schools has dropped below 50 per cent, following parents’ concern over the Covid-19 outbreak linked to the Sivagangga Cluster in Kuala Sanglang.

State Education Committee chairman Roziena Ahmad said this drop was also after the authorities enforced the Targeted Enhanced movement control order (Temco) in Kampung Tanah Timbul and Kampung Kuala Sanglang last Saturday.

The numbers were gathered after a meeting with headmasters, principals and the State Education Department, she said.

“Parents can opt not to send their children to school, however, they need to get teaching and learning (materials) from the schools so that their children will not be left behind.

“Among the schools near the Temco areas are those in the Simpang Empat and Guar Sanji state constituencies, and those near the Arau parliamentary constituency,” she told reporters here today.

According to Roziena, closure of schools near Temco areas would only go ahead after receiving approval from the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Bernama previously reported that three schools were closed beginning today, for a week, in areas under Temco, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sanglang, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sanglang and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Chin Hun.

All teachers from these schools would be serving the ‘Home Isolation Order’ in their respective houses.

Perlis has recorded 30 Covid-19 positive cases, including 11 cases from the PUI Sivagangga cluster, which originated from Napoh, Kubang Pasu in Kedah. — Bernama