Covid-19: Nine Labuan business operators issued with warning notices

A Health Department Personnel setting up the Forward-Looking Infrared (FLIR) High Definition Thermal Camera for temperature screening at the arrival hall in Labuan Airport August 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, Aug 10 — Nine business outlets here mostly eateries were issued with warning notices for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) yesterday, said Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari.

He said these outlets were among 40 business establishments checked in a four-hour integrated Covid-19 SOP operation which ended at 11pm.

Forty-seven reminders were also issued to business operators and individuals for not fully complying with the SOP, including failing to observe physical distancing and not installing the MySejahtera app in their premises, he added.

“Our operation, conducted in collaboration with the police and National Security Council, is being intensified before the recovery movement control order (RMCO) ends on August 31,” he told Bernama today.

Dr Ismuni said compliance with the RMCO was still at a moderate level.

“We cannot deny there are still business establishments like eateries and sundry shops not adhering to the new norm in doing business and the Covid-19 SOP on physical distancing is being ignored,” he said. — Bernama