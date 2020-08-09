Langkawi Bersatu crippled after 22 divisional committee members quit party in support of Dr Mahathir

The logo of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is seen on caps in this file picture taken December 29, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The Langkawi Bersatu division was paralysed today after 22 of its committee members quit the party.

Deputy division chief Shukor Bahari was quoted in Harian Metro saying the mass resignation of committee members is effective immediately.

“Besides me, those who have also resigned are our secretary, Azlina Mansor, treasurer, Jamahari Mahtar and our information chief with immediate effect.

“A large portion of the exco who resigned are doing so because we want to continue supporting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” said Shukor during a press conference in Langkawi today.

Shukor said he was disappointed with some of the top party leaders in Bersatu who he said betrayed the party’s mandate and teamed up with the enemy.

“We left the party based on our principles and honour as to not cave in to the offers of power and kickbacks,” he was quoted saying in the Malay daily.

On Friday, Dr Mahathir, who is also Langkawi MP, announced that his new political party will be fully independent and will not avow support to either the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) or his former coalition partners Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The former prime minister, who stepped down from office in February, said his “independent party” will be centred on fighting corruption and kleptocracy.