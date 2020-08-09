Covid-19: Another school in Kuala Sanglang closed for two weeks

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the third school ordered to be closed was SJKC Chin Hun. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, Aug 9 — Another school in Kuala Sanglang has been ordered to close for two weeks by the Perlis state education department, following the enforcement of the Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO) since last night.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the third school ordered to be closed was SJKC Chin Hun.

“The closure of all three schools for two weeks from tomorrow, namely Aug 10 to Aug 23, involves a total of 876 students and 112 teachers,” he wrote on his Facebook page today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the state education department (JPN) had ordered two other schools to be closed, namely SK Kuala Sanglang and SMK Kuala Sanglang.

Azlan added that the teachers involved were required to undergo a Home Isolation Order (HIO) during the period.

Meanwhile, a total of 15 Form Six students from SMK Syed Alwi residing in two villages involved in the TEMCO - Kampung Tanah Timbul and Kampung Kuala Sanglang - who will be sitting for examinations from Aug 12, have been provided with temporary accommodation at the school’s hostel and other alternative accommodation nearby, he said.

The Perlis state government has implemented TEMCO at the two villages for 28 days beginning 10 pm last night, to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

As of yesterday, Perlis had recorded 30 cases of COVID-19, including 11 recent cases from the PUI Sivagangga cluster which started in Napoh, Kubang Pasu, Kedah. — Bernama