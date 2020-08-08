Sarawak’s non-Muslim religious unit says new RM70m complex not a waste of public fund

File photo of dark clouds seen over the Darul Hana Bridge in Kuching, Sarawak. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 8 — Unit For Other Religions (Unifor) director Richard Lon today slammed Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Youth for calling the construction of the agency’s RM70 million complex as a waste of public fund.

He said the construction of a bigger complex was needed as Unifor’s responsibilities and tasks have expanded tremendously since its inception in 2017.

“It will be a dream come true for Unifor to have its own place.

“It is not a sin to have a magnificent complex. Unifor will continue to help with the physical development of churches and temples in the state,” he said in response to PSB Youth’s statement.

Lon said Unifor also plans to rent out spaces at the complex which will be built on a 1.2ha site at Ong Tiang See Road here.

He said the state government has recognised Unifor’s role in solidifying religious and racial unity in the state and has allocated a total of RM115 million to the agency since its inception.

“The allocation has allowed the unit to successfully undertake 520 religious projects state-wide, including churches and temples.

“We have fulfilled many dreams in towns, longhouses and settlements far and deep in the interiors to have houses of worship,” he added.

Lon said he finds it very disheartening that the state government’s noble intention to build the complex has been misinterpreted for obvious political expediency.

PSB, in a statement yesterday, had called on the state government to disclose the purpose of Unifor’s complex.

It claimed that it would be a waste of public funds if the construction of the complex was solely dealing with non-Islamic affairs and a charitable trust