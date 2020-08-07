Cops caution Guan Eng’s supporters against gathering outside court next week

Media personnel, DAP leaders and Lim Guan Eng's supporters are pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex August 7, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BUTTERWORTH, Aug 7 — Police have advised the public, especially supporters of former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, not to gather in large numbers outside the Butterworth Sessions Court next week when the Bagan Member of Parliament is charged so as to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) District Police Chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said Lim, 60, is expected to be charged in court on Monday and Tuesday next week.

“Only the relevant parties (who have dealings) with the court will be allowed in. Others will not be permitted into the court compounds or to gather outside the court.

“Police will take action including issue compounds against the errant parties,” he told Bernama here today.

He said police will not close any roads into the courts, but will station 150 police officers and men to guard the situation.

Noorzainy also hoped the public would not cause any disturbance including gathering during the proceedings.

In a statement yesterday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Minister of Penang will be charged in the Special Corruption Court, Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur today under Section 16 (a)(A)of the MACC Act 2009.

The statement also said Lim will be charged on Aug 10 in the Penang Sessions Court under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

Both charges are connected to the Penang undersea tunnel project.

The MACC has also obtained permission from the Attorney General to charge Lim in another case on Aug 11 at the Penang Sessions Court under Section 23 of the MACC Act. — Bernama