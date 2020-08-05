Serdang police: Former low-cost carrier pilot in deadly fall lost job two months ago

Happy times: Sanjiv with his band performing at a local bar. ― Picture courtesy of Aseana Percussion Unit (A.P.U)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― The police confirmed this morning that stress was the reason behind the apparent suicide of a pilot who recently lost his job at a regional low cost carrier based here.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said officers found A. Sanjiv Daevin, 35, dead at his condominium in Bandar Kinrara, Serdang after they were alerted via a call at 3.10pm on Monday.

“Our initial investigations showed that the victim had fallen from the 12th floor of his condominium. We have also ruled out any foul play in his sudden death.

“According to statements recorded from witnesses and people close to him, it is learnt that the victim had lost his job two months ago and had been in a distressed state.

“The inability to cope with his stress led to his decision to jump off his condo building,” he said in a statement, adding that a post mortem report also showed injuries consistent with a fall.

The case has been classified as sudden death.

Ismadi Borhan also urged members of the public to refrain from speculation that could hinder investigations and to be sensitive towards the family’s feelings.

Sanjiv (in front) in Korea with his band for World Festival in 2016. ― Picture courtesy of Aseana Percussion Unit (A.P.U)

Sanjiv had also been a part of a local fusion band called Aseana Percussion Unit (A.P.U).

On their Facebook page, the band wrote, “On behalf of Aseana Percussion Unit and our family members, with a heavy heart, we would like to inform that our dearest violinist, keyboardist and percussionist, Sanjiv Daevin has returned home this morning to be with his Lord.

“Please offer your prayers for Sanjiv and may his soul rest in heavenly peace. Always in our hearts, Sanjiv Daevin,” the message read.

When contacted, Band Operation Director Mohamed Ariff, also known as RF in the industry, said Sanjiv started his music career in A.P.U in their band leader music school called Music Mart in here when he was 17-years-old.

“He also continued working as a music teacher at Music Mart later on and we roped him into the band then. He was the youngest band member.

“During briefings and discussions, his points are always spot on with whatever he brings to the table. He was recently very active on our second album project which is about to launch soon and he is supposedly to be celebrating his birthday come August 12 where he will turn 36-years-old,” Mohamed Ariff told Malay Mail.

* In Malaysia, suicide helpline Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day via 03-79568145.