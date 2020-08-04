Police detain three family members in Pantai Remis for allegedly abusing Indonesian maid

Police have detained three family members suspected of abusing their Indonesian maid in Pantai Remis. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Aug 4 — Police have detained three family members suspected of abusing their Indonesian maid at a house in Taman Desa Pantai 2, Pantai Remis, near Manjung, about 78 kilometres from here, on Saturday.

Perak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Anuar Othman said the 31-year-old woman who sustained minor injuries was believed to have been abused by her 52-year-old employer and her two children, aged 23 and 17, respectively.

He said the female suspect who has been the employer of the victim since August 2019 and her children were arrested after a police team from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Manjung district police headquarters (IPD) rescued the victim at 8.45pm, on August 1.

“The victim was reportedly not paid her wages during the period she worked for her employer besides the maid was locked up in the house and forced to work every day. Her earlobes were also almost torn,” he said when contacted here today.

He said the suspects have been remanded until Thursday and the maid has been sent to a shelter pending further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Atipsom). — Bernama