Give way to ‘stronger party’ for straight fights with Warisan, Umno’s Annuar tells Bersatu

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa said last night that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia can contest “as many seats it wants”, following a social media tussle over seat allocation in the Sabah snap state election.

However, the Umno secretary-general said if Bersatu wishes for straight fights with ruling Parti Warisan Sabah, it must concede the seats to the “stronger party”, but stopped short of naming the latter party.

“Bersatu can contest in as many seats as they wish to, that is their right. Try it, Barisan Nasional can also do so,” he posted on Twitter last night.

“But if they want a straight fight against Parti Warisan Sabah, then they need to negotiate and ensure the stronger party is given way to contest,” Annuar said.

In another tweet this morning, Annuar also said that political leaders must learn how to be tactful especially if they are in a position to sort things out face-to-face.

He said overreacting may result in being less effective when it comes to real negotiations, and that one should always exercise wisdom.

It is believed he was referring to Parti Pribumi Bersatu’s stated wish to contest in 45 of the 73 seats in Sabah for the upcoming state election, which was not well-received by Umno.

Yesterday Umno information chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan, responding to Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s wish to contest in the 45 seats, told the latter “not to dream”.

He suggested Sabah Bersatu discuss and negotiate with its Umno counterpart, if it is sincere in being allies.

His remark has since drawn flak from other Bersatu leaders, including deputy minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal and Youth wing exco member Muzzammil Ismail.