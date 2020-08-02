Finance minister: Budget 2021 to help Malaysian youths succeed

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz at Wisma Bernama in Kuala Lumpur, June 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The government will step up efforts to help youth succeed including in education under Budget 2021, says Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said youth are the main contributor to the nation’s development agenda, noting they have been at the forefront in helping communities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a Perdana Fellows interview here today, he said the government is aware that youth need support in terms of a good public education system and an economy that gives them the opportunity to be independent and succeed.

“Opportunities should be provided for all whether they have academic or vocational qualifications. All this will be finetuned during the preparation of Budget 2021.

“I would like to invite all the people including youth to share their ideas and proposals for consideration for Budget 2021,” he explained.

Proposals may be emailed to the Finance Ministry at [email protected].

The interview entitled ‘Youth: Economy & the Country’s Future’ was produced by the ministry with the cooperation of Bernama TV.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul said his ministry is also planning to provide a platform for youth to expand their knowledge of financial management.

“Financial knowledge is very important in helping a person find their direction in life,” he said, adding he would encourage youth to seek the road to financial literacy. — Bernama