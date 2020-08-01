Sarawak thanks Brunei for postponing land border crossing fees to Oct 1

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the state government welcomed today the Brunei government’s deferment in charging entry and exit fees for all travellers crossing its borders by land to October 1. ― Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

LAWAS, Aug 1 — The Sarawak government welcomed today the Brunei government’s deferment in charging entry and exit fees for all travellers crossing its borders by land to October 1.

The charges were supposed to take effect from today.

“We highly appreciate and thank the Brunei government because they have decided to postpone entry and exit fees charged on travellers passing through their country,” Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said in a statement.

Awang Tengah said the decision will allow Brunei to discuss the enforcement in-depth, taking into consideration matters that he had raised in his official letter to the sultanate.

In an announcement early last month, Brunei said it would impose a BND3 (RM9.27) charge per journey under its Exit and Entry Charge Order to all land border arrivals and departing passengers.

Many community and political leaders from northern Sarawak have expressed concern that Malaysians from Miri, Limbang and Lawas would be affected as they would have to pass through Brunei there is currently no road in Sarawak that connects Miri directly with Limbang or Lawas.

Limbang is also geographically sandwiched between two parts of Brunei, with commuters required to pass through multiple land checkpoints to Miri and Lawas.