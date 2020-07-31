Warisan assemblymen who supported Musa Aman in toppling state govt considered sacked

Tan Sri Musa Aman (centre) addresses media personnel during a press conference at his home in Kota Kinabalu July 29, 2020.

KOTA KINABALU, July 31 — Parti Warisan Sabah elected representatives who were recently seen backing former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman are deemed to have “sacked themselves” from the party, said secretary-general Datuk Loretto Padua Jr.

The nominated assemblyman said that in accordance with the party’s Constitution, assemblymen have their memberships automatically cancelled when they join another political organisation.

“In this case they were deemed to have joined Musa Aman and his plot to overthrow the Warisan-plus government. They were all seen at Musa’s house and none of them have denied their involvement,” said Loretto.

He said that according to Warisan's Constitution, membership ceases with immediate effect when under Article 3.3, one “joins or becomes a member of any other political party in the country”.

“They have burned the bridge with the party and we wish them the best in their future endeavours,” he added.

According to Malay Mail’s observation, assemblymen deemed to have joined forces with Musa include Balung assemblyman Datuk Osman Jamal, Tempasuk assemblyman Datuk Musbah Jamli, Tandek assemblyman Datuk Anita Baranting, Pitas assemblyman Datuk Bolkiah Ismail, Tanjung Batu assemblyman Hamisah Samat, Sebatik assemblyman Datuk Muis Picho and Labuk assemblyman Datuk Abdul Rahman Kongkawan, Kuamut assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah, Kemabong assemblyman Datuk Jamawi Jaafar and Sukau assemblyman Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman.

Three others — DAP’s nominated assemblyman Ronnie Loh, PKR’s Inanam assemblyman Keny Chua and Upko’s Paginatan assemblyman Datuk Abidin Madingkir were also respectively sacked from their parties.