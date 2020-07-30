Covid-19: Health D-G says no need to close Kedah, Sabah schools, just disinfect common areas

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said tests on 143 people in the Kedah cluster returned only six positive cases; 67 were found negative and 70 are still awaiting their results and are currently placed on home surveillance. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 ― The Ministry of Health (MOH) is not recommending the closure of any school or kindergarten in Kedah or Sabah despite the emergence of new Covid-19 cases there two days ago.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said tests on 143 people in the Kedah cluster returned only six positive cases; 67 were found negative and 70 are still awaiting their results and are currently placed on home surveillance.

“There were two cases of schoolchildren in Sabah and one had not attended the school and the patient is being treated, while the others like the school teachers we tested from the school their results came back negative.

“While in Kedah we don't suggest the closure of school and kindergarten. What we need is to disinfect the common use area,” said Dr Noor Hisam during his Covid-19 briefing today.

“Rest assured there’s no cluster formed in the school with regards to the children,” he added.

A total of 73 kindergartens and three daycare centres under the Community Development Department (Kemas) in Kubang Pasu, Kedah were ordered to close yesterday after new Covid-19 cases was detected in the district and traced to a cluster dubbed Sivagangga.

Among the kindergartens said to have been in close contact with patients from the Sivagangga cluster were Tabika Kemas Kampung Natoi, Tabika Pekan Jitra, Tabika Kampung Bemban and Tabika Kampung Tebing.