Saifuddin: Govt developing digital infrastructure plan, focus on rural coverage

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks to reporters during a press conference at Wisma Berita in Kuala Lumpur June 25, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― The government via the Communications and Multimedia Ministry, along with other relevant agencies is working together with major communications service providers to develop a comprehensive digital infrastructure plan to meet the people’s needs.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said discussions at the National Digital Infrastructure Laboratory (IDN Lab) had commenced on July 13 with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) as its facilitator.

These firms had also briefed him on the latest development of the talks in Parliament today, he added.

In its first two weeks of the discussion, Saifuddin said the IDN Lab had agreed in principle on the nation’s aspirations and needed achievements concerning broadband coverage and services.

“Special focus is given on plans to widen coverage in rural and remote areas, besides also improving broadband services as a whole,” he said in a statement here today.

The availability of existing digital infrastructure information as well as other relevant data from various sources would also be enhanced to enable more effective planning.

Saifuddin said the results of the final discussions of the IDN Lab to finalise targets related to the development of the country's digital infrastructure would be known in mid-August.

He said the government was very concerned and aware of the people's wish to enjoy a satisfactory level of connectivity and quality of experience in communications services.

“The need for digital connectivity is becoming increasingly important, especially after Covid-19. The planning and construction of a more thorough, comprehensive and quality digital infrastructure that supports the economic sectors and new growth areas have become important aspects,” he said.

Saifuddin, who also expressed his appreciation to all parties involved said, the results of the IDN Lab would provide a solid foundation very much needed for the 4th Industrial Revolution and 5G mobile technology.

Looking at the progress of the IDN Lab discussions so far, he expressed confidence that a comprehensive digital infrastructure plan could be finalised to enable key sectors to benefit from the digital economy environment and new norms. ― Bernama



