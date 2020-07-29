Najib says PAS his ‘true friends’ after party’s top leaders visit him following SRC conviction

Datuk Seri Najib Razak shared a photo of him with PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (second left), deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (second right), secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (right) and council member Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (left). — Picture via Facebook/Najib Razak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak called PAS his “true friends” after the party’s leaders visited him at his home following his conviction on all charges in his SRC International trial.



Not all leaders from his own Umno party made the same visit or even attended his trial to show solidarity.



Najib shared a photo of him with PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and council member Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali.



“I received some late night guests last night. There’s no need for long explanations. True friends are not just those who stick with you through tough or good times but those who are always praying for us.



“True friends are hard to find,” he said.



Yesterday, Najib was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment and fined RM210 million by the High Court for his role in misappropriating some RM42 million in 1MDB’s SRC International.



Among others, Umno’s Khairy Jamaluddin commented on the decision to say that the party should move on and embrace renewal.



Najib responded by pointedly thanking Khairy for the support.