Covid-19: 73 Kemas kindergarten, daycare centres ordered closed in Kedah cluster

A notice of closure is seen at a kindergarten in Taman Siakap, Seberang Jaya after the Movement Control Order, March 17, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― A total of 73 tabika (kindergartens) and three taska (daycare centres) under the Community Development Department (Kemas) in Kubang Pasu were ordered closed beginning today following the spread of Covid-19 in the district involving the Sivagangga Cluster.

State Kemas director Noor Azman Abd Rahman said the directive was issued as a preliminary measure to contain the transmission of Covid-19.

“A total of 1,605 tabika students and 62 taska students were involved in the 14-day closure or until we receive a directive and advice from the Health Office. Today, all parents have been directed to take their children home.

“The temporary closure was to allow cleaning and disinfection work to be carried out in all premises according to the standard operating procedure (SOP) as stipulated by the government,” he said in a statement here today.

Noor Azman said among the kindergartens believed to have close contact with the Sivagangga Cluster were Tabika Kemas Kampung Natoi, Tabika Pekan Jitra, Tabika Kampung Bemban and Tabika Kampung Tebing.

“The close contact involves guardians/parents who we believed have gone to a restaurant in Napoh, while Tabika Kampung Tebing is situated about 500 metres from the restaurant,” he said.

Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a new cluster has been identified in Kedah, namely the Sivagangga Cluster, which involves a restaurant owner, a family member and four workers. ― Bernama