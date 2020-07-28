SRC trial judge who convicted Najib says all roads led to proverbial Rome

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex July 28, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — “Lacking in credibility”, “flawed”, “far-fetched”, “unsustainable”, “defying logic” and “astounding”.

Those were among the words High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali used to describe Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s defence earlier today before convicting the former prime minister on all seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

However, the most unexpected remark was when Mohd Nazlan said “all roads lead to Rome and in this case it leads to Riyadh.”

Mohd Nazlan, in reading out his two-hour-long judgment at the High Court, earlier ruled that there was no evidence that Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah had ever stated any intention to provide monetary assistance to Najib or Malaysia when both state leaders met in 2010.

The judge was referring to the defences’ argument that the Najib had genuinely thought the money in his bank accounts were “donations” from the Saudi royal family and not funds misappropriated from SRC International.

Mohd Nazlan earlier pointed out how Najib failed to take measures to verify this with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its officials bu asking them to testify in court.

It was also only after the fact that fugitive financier Low Taek Jho or Jho Low informed the accused of King Abdullah’s wish to donate, the judge said.

“The accused did not ask government officials, especially those in the Prime Minister’s Department, to verify with their Saudi counterparts regarding the validity of the ‘donation’.

“Regardless of (which) segment of the Arab royalty (was involved) and the accused’s confidence in Jho Low, the accused failed to confirm on the (veracity of the) donation from King Abdullah (made the defence argument) improbable,” Mohd Nazlan said in his judgment.

On the four purported Arab donation letters upon which Najib claimed to have relied, Mohd Nazlan said such a defence was unsustainable and the letters simply did not hold water.

“The letters took great pain to say the donation is not corruption. Yet the accused, as the prime minister of a country, did not see (that it was) prudent to check and verify (the authenticity of) the letters.

“It is very difficult to not characterise the entire Arab donation as self-serving,” Mohd Nazlan added.

Mohd Nazlan earlier concluded that the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt for all seven criminal charges involving abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust.

MORE TO COME