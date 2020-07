Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah is pictured after a press conference in Putrajaya July 21, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Malaysia registered 39 new Covid-19 cases today, out of which 28 are local transmission cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that there were also no new fatalities today.

MORE TO COME