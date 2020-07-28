SRC trial: Najib’s supporters gathered outside KL High Court ignore cops' repeated warnings to obey Covid-19 SOP

Repeated warnings have been announced over their loudspeakers to remind those crowding the court entrance to disperse, but this was largely ignored by the crowd. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The police had earlier issues warnings to the crowd of supporters gathered outside the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here in support of Datuk Seri Najib Razak after their blatant disregard of social distancing regulations.

Sentul police chief ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy said repeated warnings have been announced over their loudspeakers to remind those crowding the court entrance to disperse, but this was largely ignored by the crowd.

“I have asked my officers to monitor the area to make sure all the SOPs are followed,” he told reporters briefly when met here.

The clusters of crowds could still be seen outside the courthouse, after being ferried in by several buses this morning from across peninsular Malaysia.

Najib was found guilty of all seven charges in his RM42 million SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption trial, the first of his trials to reach a judgement.

