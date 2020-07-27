Malaysian cooking sensations Sugu Pavithra to make comeback

S. Pavithra and her husband M. Sugu record a YouTube video for their biryani rice recipe at their home in Sungai Siput May 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

IPOH, July 27 — Fans of YouTube sensation ‘Sugu Pavithra’ will get to see the couple on air at the latest by this afternoon.

M. Sugu, 29, said he expected their latest video to be uploaded on YouTube this afternoon once discussions with various parties are finalised.

The husband of S. Pavithra, 28, said the couple erased all 98 videos on the channel because of several personal factors.

“I was the one who deleted all the videos after what happened,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

On July 24, Sugu pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here on the charge of carrying an offensive weapon and causing injury to his wife with a mobile phone and a sickle.

However, last Tuesday, Pavithra said she had forgiven her husband.

Pavithra also said the couple was declining any recognition or honour from any party, and wanted to focus on producing cooking videos on YouTube.

Commenting further, Sugu, a former estate worker in Sungai Siput, said they lost their income from YouTube which was substantial following their decision to delete all their videos.

“But that is okay, because I have hands, feet, to look for a job. Even before this (becoming a YouTuber), I earned money by working,” he said, adding that he was thankful to their loyal followers who now number 787,000.

Last Tuesday, the media reported that police had arrested a drunk Sugu who was armed with a sickle as he looked for his brother-in-law in connection to a family problem outside the maternity ward of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here.

The incident was due to a misunderstanding between the suspect and his wife over an event which took place the day before.

On May 8, Bernama was the first media to report on the couple who at that time had 420,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Four days later, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin gave the couple a tripod and several other items. — Bernama