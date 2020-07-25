Health Ministry: Infrared thermometers do not cause brain damage

Infrared thermometers currently being used have been approved by the Malaysia Medical Device Authority (MDA) and were safe to be used on human foreheads or ears. — Reuters file pic

BAGAN SERAI, July 25 — The Health Ministry has not received any report on claims that the usage of infrared thermometers to check body temperature will have an adverse impact on the brain.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said the thermometers currently being used have been approved by the Malaysia Medical Device Authority (MDA) and were safe to be used on human foreheads or ears.

“I believed the devices that we have been using are safe,” he told reporters after launching the Perak-level ‘Komuniti Sihat Pembina Negara’ (Kospen) volunteer programme at the Bukit Merah Laketown Resort here, today.

Dr Noor Azmi was responding to claims that infrared thermometers are not safe for the brain especially when directed to the forehead, which have been making rounds in social media for the past few days.

The Bagan Serai MP also said that the ministry would come up with a statement on the type of face mask to be used to curb the Covid-19 transmission soon, following the government’s decision on compulsory use of face masks in crowded public places and on public transport beginning Aug 1.

He said regardless of the type, the face mask must be worn correctly and not placed under the chin, and should be discarded properly.

On Thursday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the use of face masks would be made compulsory from Aug 1 in crowded public places and on public transport.

Meanwhile, when asked on Kospen, Dr Noor Azmi said that there was a need to strengthen the programme in order to reduce Covid-19 transmission besides preventing other diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes. — Bernama