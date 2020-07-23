DBKL issues temporary trading permits to unemployed city folk

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said DBKL is now issuing temporary three — to six-month permits that will allow hawkers to operate for limited hours throughout the day during the RMCO period. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The food business is seen as the best and easiest avenue to earn some money to tide one over during difficult times.

In view of the layoffs and job loss during the movement control order (MCO) and influx of hawkers in various parts of the federal capital, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has simplified the process for those who wish to set up a stall or food truck during the Recovery MCO period.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said DBKL is now issuing temporary three — to six-month permits that will allow hawkers to operate for limited hours throughout the day during the RMCO period.

As of yesterday (July 22), 95 people have applied for and received the temporary permit from DBKL.

Applicants can get the permit within three working days of receipt of the application and the permit has to be renewed 30 days before the date of expiry.

The monthly fee for the temporary license for a static roadside stall is RM20 a month and RM62 for mobile hawkers who operate from their car boots.

The hawkers also need to get an RM3 sticker from DBKL which must be displayed clearly at their stall or vehicle.

Nor Hisham said DBKL is willing to provide opportunities to city folks who wish to become food vendors but on condition that they comply with its requirements.

“We’ve improved the existing conditions to make it easier for them to apply for a permit and earn an income,” he told Bernama in an interview at his office here.

Cheated by middlemen

Nor Hisham said only Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above can apply for the RMCO temporary permit and each stallholder can only have one assistant who has to be a Malaysian citizen too.

The application form for the temporary permit is available at the licensing counter at DBKL’s branch offices or via its website https://elesen.dbkl.gov.my.

Nor Hisham urged those who want to apply for a temporary permit to do so personally instead of asking a middleman to apply on their behalf.

“Many people have lost money after being cheated by middlemen and ‘cartels’ who promise to get them a trading license. If anyone is confused about how to apply for a permit, they should come directly to DBKL,” he said.

Nor Hisham also said that since the RMCO is still in force, hawkers holding the temporary permits can only operate for limited hours to facilitate DBKL’s enforcement and monitoring activities.

According to the conditions imposed on the temporary permit holders, they can only operate from 7am to 10am or 11am to 2pm or 4pm to 7pm or 7pm to midnight.

“Each hawker can only carry out his/her business in one location during each time slot. They can, however, seek permission to take up a maximum of three time slots a day but must operate in different locations,” Nor Hisham explained.

Cleanliness

In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, cleanliness is of utmost importance and, as such, DBKL will take stern action against hawkers who fail to practise good hygiene.

“We’ve some 30,000 hawkers and petty traders registered with DBKL and we expect the number to go up during the RMCO period. Hence, it’s our responsibility to ensure that they follow our directives.

“They have to keep their stalls and surroundings clean and must keep their dustbin covered. After operating hours, they must make sure they don’t leave any garbage behind,” said Nor Hisham.

Meanwhile, Zaidi Zainal, who runs a stall specialising in spicy grilled fish in Jalan Cochrane, Cheras, said cleanliness has always been his priority as he wants his customers to enjoy their meal in a clean and comfortable environment.

“I always make sure my tables and chairs are clean and neatly arranged, and plates and cups are washed immediately after the customers have eaten.

“Even the cloth I use to wipe the table tops is in good condition not dirty and covered with oil stains. If our customers see us wiping their table with a dirty cloth, they will surely lose their appetite,” he said.

He added that it is also important for hawkers to keep their premises free of pests such as flies, cockroaches and rats. — Bernama