Repair works on burst pipe in Klang due to completed by 6pm tomorrow

— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Repair works on a burst water pipe at the junction between Jalan Johan Setia and Jalan Langat, Klang are expected to be completed by 6pm tomorrow.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) head of corporate communications Elina Baseri said in a statement today water supply will be provided to consumers after the repairs are completed and fully restored in the affected areas by 6 am on Thursday.

Water tankers have been mobilised to provide emergency water supply to the affected areas in Klang and Kuala Langat districts.

“Consumers can contact the hotline 15300 or send a Whatsapp message to 019-2800919 or 019-2816793 to request for this emergency water supply assistance,” the statement said.

Air Selangor will inform the public of further developments through its official communications channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the Air Selangor smartphone application and its website www.airselangor.com.

It was reported yesterday that several parts of Klang and Kuala Langat were expected to experience an unscheduled disruption in water supply due to a burst pipe at the junction of Jalan Johan Setia and Jalan Langat, Klang. — Bernama