Air Selangor: Burst pipe at Jalan Taman U Thant fixed

A view of the repair works carried out near Residency 16, Jalan Taman U Thant in Kuala Lumpur July 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — A burst pipe at Residency 16, Jalan Taman U Thant that collapsed a portion of the public road in front of the apartment and its outer wall last Sunday has been repaired, Air Selangor Sdn Bhd said today.

“The burst pipe in Jalan U Thant has been fixed and water supply have been restored,” its head of corporate communications Elina Baseri said in a short text message to Malay Mail.

Air Selangor was among several utility companies directed by Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan to carry out remedial works in the upscale neighbourhood two days ago when several sinkholes appeared.

Nor Hisham paid a site visit there yesterday and said full remedial works will take roughly two months to complete, adding that the cost will be borne by City Hall.