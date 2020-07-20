PM to deliver special address on RMCO at 4pm today

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 20, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be delivering a special address on the latest developments on the recovery movement control order (RMCO) at 4pm today.

It will be broadcast ‘live’ via local TV stations Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Bernama TV, TV3 and Astro Awani.

On June 7, the prime minister had announced the RMCO to replace the earlier conditional movement control order after Malaysia successfully contained spread of Covid-19 in the country,

The RMCO which came into effect on June 10 has seen almost economic sectors reopening but guided by strict Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures. It is due to end on August 31.

Earlier today, an incorrect message was making the rounds on social media that the prime minister will be delivering the same address at 3 pm today via TV3, NTV7, 8TV and TV9.

On the Covid-19 front, as of yesterday, Malaysia had recorded 8,779 confirmed cases while the number of recoveries stood at 8,553 (97.4 per cent). The death toll stands at 123 (1.40 per cent). — Bernama