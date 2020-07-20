Mural of ‘Covid-19 heroes’ in Shah Alam defaced (VIDEO)

The popular mural, which is believed to have been defaced by vandals, is covered with a piece of tarpaulin. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — A mural featuring portraits of Malaysian political leaders, dubbed “Covid-19 heroes”, which included Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in Shah Alam has been defaced by vandals.

A short video clip by Twitter user @MrJamesLabu showed the portrait of Muhyiddin, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang having been defaced with red paint, with derogatory terms also scrawled on the mural.

The portraits of Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yakoob and Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad were left untouched, presumably as the perpetrator ran out of paint.

Busuknye hati 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/9jOQDKwTgm — Labu suka anak pak aji (@MrJamesLabu) July 20, 2020

The mural can be found in Taman Cahaya Alam, Section U12.

A follow-up tweet by the Twitter user said that the mural has now been covered up, with the police, media and painters on site to discuss the next course of action.

The mural first came to attention earlier this month after painters Muhammad Suhaimi Ali, Abdul Hadi Ramli and Muhamad Firdaus Nordin,made the mural as a gesture of appreciation towards the country's leaders, and fellow Malaysians, for their contributions.

Among those who were reported to have visited the mural include both the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Dr Noor Hisham, after the mural went viral with over 17,500 retweets online.