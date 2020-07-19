Indian tourist arrested for driving drunk, after ramming into several cars in Langkawi

The tourist had lost control of his vehicle while on the way to a grocery shop. — Picture by Farhan Najib

LANGKAWI, July 19 — An Indian tourist was arrested after ramming his car into several vehicles while believed to be under the influence of alcohol in an incident at Jalan Pantai Chenang here this morning.

District Police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said in the 8.20 am incident, the 35-year-old disabled man is alleged to have rammed the car he was driving into vehicles parked in the parking lot of a chalet.

“The incident happened when the man who came from the direction of Jalan Pantai Chenang entered the parking lot of Langkapuri Inn to go to a grocery shop. While making a U-turn at the parking lot, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and hit the car on the left side of the road causing it to knock into another car next to it.

“The suspect’s car then skidded to the right of the road before crashing into two other cars,” he said in a statement.

A breathalyser test proved that he had been driving under the influence of alcohol, he said, adding that the man was also found to have no driver’s licence. — Bernama