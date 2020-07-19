500 flood victims placed at relief centres in Dengkil, says assemblyman

A resident walks in a flooded street in Dengkil July 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, July 19 — About 500 residents around the Sepang district whose homes were flooded after a nearby river overflowed due to heavy rain last night, were transferred to three temporary relief centres in Dengkil today.

The flood victims from 12 villages and residential areas were evacuated to the Dengkil Public Hall, Sekolah Rendah Agama Dengkil and SJKC Dengkil.

Dengkil state assemblyman Adhif Syan Abdullah when met at one of the relief centres said that heavy rain last night had caused the water at the Semenyih 2 water treatment plant to overflow at 1am, as the reservoir could no longer hold the excess water.

“Some residents have not yet been evacuated from the flooded area, and rescue teams are in the process of doing so,” he said, adding that they were trying to increase the number of tents for the affected victims and had made food reservations for 600 people including security personnel.

He said Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari would discuss with the Ministry of Education on postponing classes at Sekolah Rendah Agama Dengkil and SJKC Dengkil, as both schools would be used to house the flood victims while waiting for water to recede.

A flood victim, Noraini Abdul Latiff, 40, said at about 2am, she and her family members were awoken by neighbours who informed them that the water-level in their residential area was rising.

“At first, the water began rising a little in the kitchen area. By 4am, the water had come up to the waist-level. We managed to save the electrical goods before the fire brigade came to take me and my three children out of the house,” said Noraini, who lives in Taman Timah.

She said the tents at the relief centre were arranged well and within a safe distance of each other in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Mohd Najib Mat Supi, 58, said the heavy rain last night saw water from the overflowing river behind his house quickly rise up to his waist-level.

“The water rose too fast. I had to brave the water while waiting for the fire engine to arrive,” said the senior citizen who has lived in Kampung Cemperai for 20 years. — Bernama